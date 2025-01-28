Online
Wisconsin Supreme Court Election: Ethics and Money
media release: Join the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin for a virtual webinar at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28 The program "Wisconsin Supreme Court Election: Ethics and Money," will provide voters with all the information they need for the next Wisconsin Supreme Court Election this spring.
Speakers include: Jay Heck from Common Cause; former Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske; Attorney Doug Keith from the Brennan Center.
Info
Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism