Wisconsin Supreme Court Election: Ethics and Money

media release: Join the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin for a virtual webinar at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28 The program "Wisconsin Supreme Court Election:  Ethics and Money," will provide voters with all the information they need for the next Wisconsin Supreme Court Election this spring. 

Speakers include: Jay Heck from Common Cause; former Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske; Attorney Doug Keith from the Brennan Center.

