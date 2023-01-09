Wisconsin Supreme Court Election Forum

media release: The four declared candidates for the 2023 spring Wisconsin Supreme Court election have agreed to appear at a WisPolitics.com forum on Monday Jan. 9 at the Monona Terrace Convention Center in Madison.

The lunchtime event will be one of the first major forums in the race to decide the ideological balance of the high court. The primary is Feb. 21. The top two finishers advance to the April 4 general election.

The candidates are: Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow; former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly; Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell; and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz.

The forum will be moderated by WisPolitics Editor JR Ross and CBS58 Capitol reporter Emilee Fannon.

The format is:

–90-second opening statements from each candidate, in alphabetical order;

–Questions from Fannon and Ross to all candidates or individual candidates;

–Questions from the audience to all candidates or individual candidates through the moderators.

The forum will take place in Monona Terrace’s Lecture Hall, located at the far west side of the convention center. The doors open at 11:30 a.m., and the program runs from noon to 1:15 p.m.

Parking is available on site for a fee. The event is free and open to the public. RSVP here.