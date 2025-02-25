Wisconsin Supreme Court Election: Judging Judicial Candidate

media release: Join the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin for the second of our webinars about the spring Wisconsin Supreme Court election. The second virtual webinar is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25th. The program "Wisconsin Supreme Court Election: Judging Judicial Candidates" will provide voters with information about how citizens can assess candidates’ perspectives on and knowledge of the judging process of a Supreme Court justice.

Speakers include: Chad Oldfather from Marquette University Law School; Rob Yablon of the State Democracy Research Institute; Attorney Jeff Mandell of Law Forward,; and George Penn of United to Amend.