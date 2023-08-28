The Wisconsin Supreme Court & the Future of Environmental Protection in Wisconsin

media release: Mon. Aug. 28 7:00 pm The WI Supreme Court & the Future of Environmental Protection in Wisconsin – online event, hosted by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA)! On August 1, Justice Janet Protasiewicz began a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. As commentators have noted, the ideological balance of the court has shifted from conservative to liberal for the first time since 2008. Join us to learn what this shift could mean for the future of environmental protection in Wisconsin. MEA Executive Director Tony Wilkin Gibart and MEA Staff Attorney Rob Lee will discuss some of the important issues that will likely come before the court and the potential impact on natural resources, public health and open government in Wisconsin. To register and receive login details, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ ZT36eFyaSySqASL-Yr5VeQ#/ registration