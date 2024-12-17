Wisconsin Supreme Court Public Hearing

Find a supporting memo regarding these rules here.

media release: SUPREME COURT AGENDA

Supreme Court Hearing Room, Tuesday, December 17, 2024, 9:30 a.m.

PUBLIC HEARING

I. Rule 24‐02: Petition to Create WIS. STAT. § 885.375 relating to Interpreters in Municipal Proceedings.

II. Rule 24‐03 : Petition Amending SCR 70.14(1)(k), 70.155(4), (5), 70.19(3)(c), 70.20(2), 70.21(4), (5), (9), (14), (16), (16e),(16s) and (17e), 70.23(4), 70.24(2), 70.31, 70.36(1)(a) and (1)(b), 70.40(2)(bm); Creating SCR 70.14(1)(l), 70.21(8w) and (20s); and Repealing SCR 70.21(6), (17) and (17m)

OPEN CONFERENCE

(As soon as practicable after public hearings conclude)

I. Discussion of Rule 24‐02: Petition to Create WIS. STAT. § 885.375 relating to Interpreters in Municipal Proceedings.