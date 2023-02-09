press release: A League of Women Voters of Dane County Virtual Public Issues Forum: Online via Zoom.

The future of Wisconsin will likely be shaped by the state Supreme Court elections this spring.

Please join the League of Women Voters of Dane County on Thursday, February 9, for our virtual public issues forum Wisconsin Supreme Court: Why Your Vote Matters. The primary and general elections to select a new Wisconsin Supreme Court justice will take place February 21, 2023, and April 4, 2023. The court’s structure, the impact of recent decisions on gerrymandering and voter rights, and the future of the court will be discussed by panelists:

Christa Westerberg , partner with Pines Bach LLP Litigation Practice Group, co-vice president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, State Bar of Wisconsin’s Administrative and Local Government Section Board member

Robert Yablon, associate professor of law and faculty co-director of the State Democracy Research Initiative, University of Wisconsin Law School

Moderator: Marjorie Schuett, LWVDC secretary and board member; member of LWVDC Voter Service Committee

LWV Dane County forums are free and open to the public but registration is required to participate via Zoom.

More information about forums, including a link to register, can be found on our website. Specific questions can be directed to the League of Women Voters of Dane County at program@lwvdanecounty.org.

The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, national organization whose purpose is to promote informed and active participation of citizens in government at all levels.