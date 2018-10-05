Wisconsin Symposium on Feminist Biology

Presented by the Center for Research on Gender & Women, Department of Gender & Women’s Studies, University of Wisconsin—Madison

October 5, 2018 Pyle Center 702 Langdon Street, Madison, WI 53706

Friday, October 5, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm

8:30 Check-in and Continental Breakfast

9:00 Welcome

9:30 Keynote speaker Daphna Joel, Professor, School of Psychological Sciences and Sagol School of Neuroscience, Tel Aviv University. “Rethinking Sex, Brain, and Gender: From Dimorphism to Mosaic“ This Lecture is Free and Open to the Public

10:30 Break

10:45 Featured speaker Jo Handelsman, Director, Wisconsin Institute for Discovery University of Wisconsin-Madison. “Gender Bias in Science“

Noon Lunch

1:00 Former Wittig Postdoc Ann Fink, Assistant Professor, Lehigh University. “Feminist Neuroethics in Research and Pedagogy“

2:00 Featured speaker Bruno Agudo Garcia, 2018-20 Wittig Postdoctoral Fellow in Feminist Biology, University of Wisconsin-Madison. “The Biology of Patriarchy: An Integrative Perspective“

3:00 Posters and Break

3:30 Changing Academic Culture in Science: Responding to Sexual Harassment: Megan Murphy, Sunita M. Nandihalli, Haley Burkhardt, and Erika Marín-Spiotta, University of Wisconsin—Madison

4:00 Keynote speaker Rebecca Calisi Rodríguez, Assistant Professor, Department of Neurobiology, Physiology and Behavior, Center for the Advancement of Multicultural Perspectives on Science, University of California, Davis. “The Path is Made by Walking: Diverse Paths to Science Fuel Creativity and Help Communities“

5:00 Conclusion

6:00 Dinner on your own