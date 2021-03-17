ONLINE: Wisconsin Tech Summit

media release: The list of larger firms looking to meet with emerging companies during the March 17 Wisconsin Tech Summit continues to grow, with Georgia-Pacific and the engineering firm of Mead & Hunt joining the list.

Previously announced major firms are: 3M, Advocate Aurora Research Institute, American Family Insurance, AT&T, Dedicated Computing, Exact Sciences, Findorff, Froedtert Health, J.P. Morgan, Johnson Controls, Kimberly-Clark, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Northwestern Mutual, PDS, Promega, Rockwell Automation, Schreiber Foods, TitletownTech, and WIPFLi.

Emerging companies may apply to be meet with major firms by Wednesday, Feb. 17. More information, including the online application form, can be found at wistechsummit.com. The virtual meetings will be held on an interactive platform, Meeting Mojo. Other parts of the conference will be held on vFairs.

The Tech Summit will feature a series of brief meetings, or “speed dates,” to foster communication and partnership. It is produced by the Wisconsin Technology Council and the Wisconsin Healthcare Business Forum.

Major firms will be able to hear from emerging companies with innovative products or services tied to areas such as digital health innovation, artificial intelligence, fin-tech and insure-tech, the internet of things, health diagnostics and delivery, software and data analytics in sectors ranging from health care to information systems, and from power electronics to telecommunications.

A recent survey of past participants showed that some companies raised investment dollars, forged research partnerships, open sales channels and established other partnerships.

Applications are welcome from investment funds that may want to introduce portfolio companies and otherwise connect with major firms.

Emerging companies may apply by noon Feb.17 at wistechsummit.com to take part. A selection process involving major companies and the Tech Council will follow. Selected companies may meet with multiple companies, depending on mutual interest.

A company registration fee is due at the time of application; forms for which are available online. Companies that are not selected to participate will receive a full refund. General admission registration is also open.

The March 17 “speed date” meetings are 15 minutes each with five minutes between. Other features of the Tech Summit are:

Educational “Office Hours” seminars, which will be available to all participants during those times in which they are not scheduled for individual meetings;

An event overview and opening discussion to help set the stage for emerging companies by allowing major firms to talk generally about their goals, needs and emerging markets;

A keynote presentation by a former Google Ventures partner, and;

A plenary panel examining trends in healthcare data.

Sponsors thus far include; American Transmission Co., AT&T, AVI Systems, Baird Capital, BDO, Concordia University Wisconsin, Dedicated Computing, Flad Architects, Insperity, Kimberly-Clark, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Northwestern Mutual, PDS, University Research Park, UW-Madison Office of Business Engagement, UWM Research Foundation, Varonis, Versiti, WEA Trust, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp, WHEFA and Zendesk.

Visit wistechsummit.com for more information on the event, the application process, registration and sponsorship opportunities.