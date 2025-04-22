Wisconsin Technology Council

media release: Medical research is helping improve and even save the lives of people everywhere. It’s the kind of research that usually would not take place without federal grants to eventually move new diagnostics, devices, drugs and cures out of the laboratory and into the public domain.

Dr. Jo Handelsman, director of the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery and a former White House science advisor, will outline how proposed cuts in National Institutes for Health could stymie such research – on campuses and beyond – during a Tuesday, April 22, Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison.

Join us at One City Schools, 1707 West Broadway in Madison. This is a new location for our Madison luncheons, just off Madison’s Beltline Highway with free and accessible parking.

Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $40 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register.

Handelsman, who earned her doctorate in molecular biology from the UW-Madison, is known for her work in mapping the genetic and biochemical processes tied to interactions within plant and human microbiomes.

“We expect to learn more about how proposed NIH cuts may infringe on life-changing research in the laboratory, as well as delay commercialization of the best health-care ideas,” Still said.

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport and the UW-Madison Office of Business Engagement with support from One City Schools.

