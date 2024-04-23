media release: Despite occasional headlines that can trigger anxiety, aviation remains one of the world’s safest and most reliable ways to travel – as 90,000 passenger flights per day attests. To remain sustainable, however, the aviation industry must continue to innovate in fields such as “green” fuel, engine design and more.

Join us mid-day Tuesday, April 23, in Madison to hear from experts in Wisconsin who are helping to define the future of aviation through their work. Panelists are Jon Heup, president of Racine-based DeltaHawk Engines, an aircraft engine manufacturer; and Dave Kettner, president of Virent, a bio-based fuel company in Madison that recently powered a flight from London to New York using only 100% sustainable fuel.

A third panelist will be announced soon; Tech Council President Tom Still will moderate.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register.

“Commercial passenger airlines in the United States have gone 15 years without a single death from a crash,” Still said. “In large part, that’s due to innovation that has improved aircraft design, tech-based systems redundancies and more. We’ll hear about some homegrown innovation that helps define Wisconsin’s air legacy.”

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557