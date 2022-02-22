press release: Wisconsin early stage companies collectively raised at least $810 million from angel and venture capitalists in 2021, shattering the state’s previous record and continuing a six-year upward trend. What does the investment surge mean for Wisconsin? Join us Tuesday, Feb. 22, for a deeper look at deal data collected by the Wisconsin Technology Council and to hear from an investor and company executive who were part of the record-breaking year.

Panelists will include Mark Bakken, founder and managing partner with HealthX Ventures and Meghan Gaffney, founder of VEDA Data Solutions. VEDA Data moved from Washington, D.C., to Madison. Tech Council president Tom Still will moderate and be joined by Tech Council Investor Networks director Joe Kremer in previewing the 2022 “Wisconsin Portfolio.”

The luncheon will be held at the newly renovated Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

“Wisconsin continues to attract more angel and venture capital, including money from outside the state, because more deals have strong technology, great leadership and reasonable valuations,” Still said. “In a year where venture capital was flowing across the United States, Wisconsin startups and emerging companies showed they have what it takes to compete. However, Wisconsin must keep up the pace to enhance its status as a vibrant state for emerging companies.”

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport and Findorff. The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.