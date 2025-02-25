media release: Wisconsin was a leader when it launched an investor tax credit program in 2005, again when it seeded the Badger Fund of Funds in 2013, and again when it created the Wisconsin Investment Fund in 2024. What’s next – or should be next?

Join us Tuesday, Feb. 25, for a preliminary look at 2024 deal data collected by the Wisconsin Technology Council and to hear from key players who follow the angel and venture capital markets. Tech Council president Tom Still will moderate and be joined by Tech Council Investor Networks director Joe Kremer in announcing results of a recent survey of state investors.

Reaction panelists include Shayna Hetzel, vice president of entrepreneurship and innovation for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., John Neis, managing director of Venture Investors; Michael Thorson, co-founder and managing director of Inventure Capital and a member of Wisconsin Investment Partners.

Join us at One City Schools, 1707 West Broadway in Madison. This is a new location for our Madison luncheons, just off Madison’s Beltline Highway with free and accessible parking.

Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $40 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register.

“We’ll hear about the evolution of Wisconsin’s early stage investing market and what possible next steps should be to bring the state up to par with its Midwest neighbors,” Still said.

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport with support from One City Schools.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.