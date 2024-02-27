media release: Investing in early stage companies nationally was significantly down in 2023 across the country, Wisconsin included, but the new year is still young. How do veteran investors view the prospects for the remainder of 2024?

Join us Tuesday, Feb. 27, for a preliminary look at 2023 deal data collected by the Wisconsin Technology Council and to hear from three early stage investors who follow the markets. Tech Council president Tom Still will moderate and be joined by Tech Council Investor Networks director Joe Kremer in previewing the 2024 “Wisconsin Portfolio.”

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for nonmembers and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register.

Panelists are Maggie Brickerman, partner at gener8tor; Laura Hilty, principal with HealthX Ventures; and John Neis, managing director of Venture Investors.

“We’ll hear about tech-based sectors that are more promising than others, deal stages that are right for the time and other factors influencing if when and how much investors are risking in today’s climate,” Still said.

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.