media release: Join the Wisconsin Technology Council and WisPolitics on Thursday, Feb. 5, for a luncheon and panel discussion on Wisconsin’s data center regulatory landscape.

Rima Alaily, corporate vice president and general counsel of infrastructure legal affairs for Microsoft, will join invited members of the Wisconsin State Legislature for a panel discussion. Maggie Brickerman, Tech Council president, will moderate the discussion.

Join us at The Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club in downtown Madison, 1 W. Dayton St. Registration and networking start at 11:30 a.m., buffet lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:15 p.m. The cost is $10 for entrepreneurs, students and veterans; $25 for individual members; $40 for general admission and included for Tech Council corporate members.

“Wisconsin is working to build data centers the right way,” said Maggie Brickerman, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “Microsoft is a leading partner in that effort, and we look forward to a constructive dialogue on how Wisconsin can harness the opportunities presented by data centers while protecting against potential downsides.”

This luncheon is sponsored by Microsoft.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www.wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.