Wisconsin Technology Council

media release: Three change-minded companies will talk about research, innovation and workforce needs Thursday, Jan. 28 at a Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison, which will be a precursor for the 2025 Wisconsin Tech Summit. Panelists are Elizabeth Hagerman, executive director for the Isthmus Project, the innovation arm of UW Health; Steve Nieland, vice president of software engineering and controls for Faith Technologies; and Krystal Thibault, innovation program manager for Rockwell Automation. Tech Council President Tom Still will moderate the panel and audience questions.

“Innovation is not solely the province of entrepreneurs and startup companies,” Still said. “Larger companies that fail to innovate processes, products and management can be at risk of losing market relevance.” This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport with support from One City Schools. The Tech Summit, which introduces major firms to emerging companies through pre-arranged meetings, will be held March 17 at AmFam Field in Milwaukee. It has been produced by the Tech Council since 2014.

