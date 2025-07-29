Wisconsin Technology Council

media release: Remzi Arpaci-Dusseau, the director of one of UW-Madison’s fastest-growing programs, will join industry experts to discuss trends in computing and data science Tuesday, July 29, during a Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison.

Arpaci-Dusseau is the Grace Wahba professor and Vilas Distinguished Achievement professor in the computer sciences department at UW-Madison. More recently, he has taken on two broader campus roles: director of the School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences and the special advisor to the provost on computing. He succeeds Tom Erickson, who was the school’s founding director in 2019 after a long career in the private sector.

The School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences is completing work on Morgridge Hall, which at $267 million stands as the largest privately funded project in UW-Madison history. There has been a surge of enrollment in CDIS programs from 3,200 to 6,200 students. Two CDIS initiatives, the Creative Destruction Lab-Wisconsin and the Technology Entrepreneurship Office, help students and faculty alike turn ideas into meaningful ventures.

“The school is home to the university’s two largest majors: Computer sciences and data science, and demand is growing,” said Tech Council President Tom Still, who will moderate the forum. “We’ll learn how CDIS is prepared for the ‘AI moment’ and poised to work with industry.”

