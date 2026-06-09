media release: As artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies drive demand for reliable, high-speed internet, the current state of broadband access across Wisconsin will be the focus of the Tech Council’s June 30 luncheon in Madison.

Panelists will discuss where Wisconsin stands today when it comes to broadband access, where progress has been made and what gaps remain. The conversation will also explore how growing demand from businesses, schools, healthcare providers and emerging technologies is shaping the state's broadband needs.

The discussion will be moderated by Alyssa Kenney, state broadband and digital equity director for the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. Panelists include Brittany Beyer, broadband resources procurement specialist with the UW-Madison Division of Extension; Robyn Gruner, director of external affairs for AT&T Wisconsin; and Brian Remer, chief executive officer of WiscNet.

The event will take place at 510 Charmany Drive, Irving Shain Conference Room, Madison. Registration, buffet lunch and networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program at 12:15 p.m. Registration information is available here.

"Broadband is foundational infrastructure for Wisconsin's innovation economy," said Maggie Brickerman, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. "Whether supporting artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, education or entrepreneurship, reliable internet access is critical to ensuring communities across the state can compete and grow. This discussion will highlight Wisconsin's progress and the opportunities that remain."

The Tech Council is the independent, nonpartisan science and technology advisor to the governor and the Legislature. The Tech Council works to advance Wisconsin's innovation economy by connecting entrepreneurs, investors, corporations and research institutions. To learn more or become a member, visit wisconsintechnologycouncil.com.