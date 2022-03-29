press release: The war in Ukraine, rising oil prices and renewed environmental warnings have combined to elevate the question: What is the realistic state of the electric vehicle industry and its related infrastructure? Learn more Tuesday, March 29, at the Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison.

Panelists include Sean Baxter, president of Kayser Automotive Group; Art Harrington, a shareholder in Godfrey & Kahn’s environmental and energy strategies practice groups; and David Noyce, executive associate dean and Arthur F. Hawnn professor at the UW-Madison College of Engineering.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register and read our COVID-19 policy.

“We’ll hear from people who are following the EV industry from different perspectives … engineering and tech; infrastructure, regulation and environment; and what it all means to consumers,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, who will moderate. “Recent events are raising solid questions about EV growth timelines and what happens next.”

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport.

