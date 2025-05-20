media release: Despite solid conservation efforts, energy use is almost certain to rise as coal-powered plants continue to close – and especially as Wisconsin becomes a home for more data centers. How will the state meet those needs? Invited panelists will discuss this topic Tuesday, May 20, during a Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison.

Join us at One City Schools, 1707 West Broadway in Madison. This is a new location for our Madison luncheons, just off Madison’s Beltline Highway with free and accessible parking.

Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $40 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register.

Panelists thus far include Robb Hughes, head of external affairs for Realta Fusion; and Meleesa Johnson, executive director of the Wisconsin’s Green Fire with other pending invitations for prominent panelists. They will examine the viability of a mix of sources, some readily available today and others on the horizon, which include natural gas-fired power plants, solar and wind energy, next-generation nuclear fission plants and nuclear fusion.

“Several coal plants in Wisconsin have already been shut down and more will be shuttered in coming years,” said Tech Council President Tom Still, who will moderate the forum. “While that’s a good thing from a climate change perspective, it poses challenges in terms of meeting the state’s rising energy needs.”

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport with support from One City Schools.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www.wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.