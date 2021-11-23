press release: A recent survey of 400 C-level manufacturing executives in Wisconsin revealed most of them are confident in their company’s digital defenses and they think cybercrime attacks happen to someone else, not them. Is your company overconfident, fully secured or somewhere in between? Find out how your business can assess its cyber-readiness by attending the Tuesday, Nov. 23 Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison. Panelists thus far include Buckley Brinkman, executive director and chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing & Productivity and Jim Blair, managing partner of Aberdean Consulting. The luncheon will be held at the newly renovated Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND READ OUR COVID-19 POLICY.

“The recent survey by the Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing & Productivity offered a glimpse at manufacturing attitudes around the state, including technology adoption and attitudes about cyberthreats such as phishing and ransomware,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “We’ll hear more about the survey itself, new federal rules that apply to government contractors, and tips from professionals who are on the guard against hackers every day.”

