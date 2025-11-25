media release: As Wisconsin weighs 47 new data-center proposals, questions about power supply, infrastructure and local economic impact will take center stage at the Tech Council luncheon Tuesday, Nov. 25, in Madison.

Panelists will address the significant energy consumption tied to modern search technology, the economic value data centers may bring to host communities, and broader utility challenges as peak demand grows, among other topics.

Join us at One City Schools, 1707 W. Broadway in Madison. The venue is just off Madison’s Beltline Highway with free and accessible parking. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $40 for non-members, and included for Tech Council corporate members.

Panelists include Mark Bender, special counsel at Godfrey & Kahn; Tom Content, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin; Ellen Nowak, vice president of state and federal affairs for ATC; and Becky Valcq, assistant vice president of regulatory affairs and data center services at Alliant Energy Center. Arthur Harrington, a member of Godfrey & Kahn’s environmental and energy practices, will moderate.

“This discussion comes at a pivotal moment for Wisconsin,” said Angela Schlobohm, vice president of the Tech Council. “As data-center development accelerates, understanding how these facilities affect our energy system, costs and communities is essential to smart planning and long-term economic benefit.”

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport with support from One City Schools.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin's tech-based economy.