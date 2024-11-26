media release: Top higher education leaders in Wisconsin, from its private colleges to its technical campuses to the Universities of Wisconsin, will talk about what’s in store for those respective systems during an upcoming luncheon in Madison.

Learn more at the Tuesday, Nov. 26 Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon at the Sheraton Hotel, 706 John Nolen Dr., Madison. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register.

Panelists include Eric Fulcomer, president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities; Layla Merrifield, president of the Wisconsin Technical College System; and Jay Rothman, president of the UW System.

“Different elements in Wisconsin’s higher ed structure help support the economy in many ways, from workforce training to research to industry partnerships.” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, who will moderate. “It will be instructive to learn how Fulcomer, Merrifield and Rothman view separate challenges and common opportunities.”

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport with partnership from WisPolitics.

