press release: From the Jan. 6 Capitol storming to screen-addicted kids, and from genocide in Myanmar to COVID misinformation, social media is being blamed for a host of society’s ills.

True, overblown or a little of both? Hear our panel of experts talk about social media’s pluses and minuses at the Oct. 26 in-person meeting of the Tech Council Innovation Network in Madison.

Panelists include Spencer X. Smith, founder of social media marketing firm AmpliPhi , and Karl Rohe, an associate professor of statistics at UW-Madison who works with experts in other departments on understanding polarization and civic renewal.

The luncheon will be held at the newly renovated Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register and read our COVID-19 policy.

“Social media can be a double-edged sword, with uses that benefit society, undermine it or simply reflect it, warts and all. With political and consumer attention now focused on the practices of major companies such as Facebook, we’ll ask where the balance falls today,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.