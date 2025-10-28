media release: Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping every sector of Wisconsin’s economy, but experts say ensuring its safety and responsibility must come first. The Tuesday, Oct. 28, Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison will explore how lawmakers, businesses and researchers can make responsible AI a statewide priority through interactive discussions and a live demonstration.

Panelists include Will Anderson, director of the Wisconsin AI Safety Initiative; Sahab Aslam, founder of Vectorify Labs, graduate faculty in data science at University of California, Berkeley and AI sector lead at the Harvard Business School Alumni Angels of New York; and Wisconsin legislators to be announced. Nick Myers, Tech Council board member and director of AI innovation for Recovery.com will open with a live demonstration and moderate the panel discussion.

Join us at One City Schools, 1707 West Broadway in Madison.

“Conversations like this are how Wisconsin can stay proactive about emerging technologies instead of playing catch-up,” said Angela Schlobohm, vice president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “By bringing different perspectives together, we can help shape innovation in ways that strengthen our economy and protect the public.”

