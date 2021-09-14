press release: Not since the dawn of the space age has so much attention been paid to what is happening in the “near space” of Earth’s atmosphere as well as the galaxies and star systems far beyond the current reach of manned exploration.

Private space flights, climate data analysis, asteroid deflection, neutrino tracking at the South Pole and Perseverance’s exploits on Mars have all generated headlines in recent months.

Wisconsin has been at the forefront of space science and engineering since the days of pioneer satellite meteorologist Verner Suomi, Mercury 7 astronaut Deke Slayton and space shuttle astronaut Dan Brandenstein. Join us Tuesday, Sept. 14 to hear about Wisconsin’s renewed role in looking to the skies – and why it should matter to you.

The luncheon will be held at the newly renovated Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register and read our COVID-19 policy.

Panelists are Steve Ackerman, vice chancellor for research and graduate education and a professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the UW-Madison; and Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters and Science and Mary C. Jacoby professor of Astronomy at the UW-Madison.

“Business celebs Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos have both blasted into space, the space economy is expected to soar in coming years, and the public believes one of the best ways to monitor the Earth’s climate and security is from above,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “We’re looking forward to hearing from two UW-Madison experts on what priorities make sense and how Wisconsin is helping.”

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin's tech-based economy.