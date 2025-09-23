media release: Even with a limited number of days in the current session, members of the state Assembly and Senate may take up several bills of importance to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy in coming months. Hear from veteran Capitol observers Tuesday, Sept. 23, during a Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison.

Join us at One City Schools, 1707 West Broadway in Madison. This is a new location for our Madison luncheons, just off Madison’s Beltline Highway with free and accessible parking.

Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $40 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register.

Panelists will include Steve Lyons and Mark Austinson of SJL Government Affairs and Communications, as well as legislators to be announced. Issues that could surface in the fall and spring sessions include efforts to revise Wisconsin’s 20-year-old investor tax credit program, which has been matched by at least $700 million in private investment in young companies over time; legislation related to tax incremental financing districts for municipalities and towns that attract data centers; and fees for filing LLCs with the state Department of Financial Institutions.

“We’ll also talk about legislation approved thus far this year that is expected to spur development the state’s nuclear fission and fusion options over time,” said Tech Council President Tom Still, who will moderate the forum.

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport with support from One City Schools.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.