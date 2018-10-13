Wisconsin Translators

press release: Translators are an indispensable link between authors and their foreign readers because they are the means by which texts from different cultures circulate. Without translators, Walt Disney would not have been able to introduce US children to Pinocchio (by Italian writer Carlo Collodi), The Little Mermaid (by Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen), or Cinderella (by Italian storyteller Giovan Battista Basile and later French writer Charles Perrault)... Consider The Bible, whose pages have been translated countless times into countless languages while others are still working on creating a “better” version of it?

Translators are not just people with a good knowledge of one or more foreign languages: they also know firsthand the culture in which those foreign languages flourish. For this reason, they can understand the subtleties of the foreign text and can transpose it into their native language. They are often authors, writers, and poets themselves who lend their writing skills to a foreign author, giving the opportunity to introduce a piece of work to an new audience.