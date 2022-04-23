Wisconsin Triennial reception

media release: MMoCA and Guest Curator Fatima Laster are pleased to announce the 23 artists participating in the 2022 Wisconsin Triennial exhibition, Ain’t I a Woman?, opening April 23, 2022. The theme of the exhibition is influenced by abolitionist and women’s rights advocate Sojourner Truth’s quote and author bell hooks’ book on Black feminism, entitled Ain’t I a Woman?

The exhibition, Laster says, draws much-needed attention to the fact that most racial and gender-based equity and inclusion opportunities in the arts have been dominated by Black men and white women to the exclusion of Black women. Ain’t I a Woman? expands the discourse and highlights trailblazing women and their work.

Featured artists include: Anika Kowalik, Ariana Vaeth, Blanche Brown, Chrystal Denise Gillon, Della Wells, Emily Leach, Gabriele Tesfaye, Joya Jean, Kierston Ghaznavi, LaNia Sproles, Lilada Gee, Martina Patterson, Maxime Banks, Nakeysha Roberts Washington, Nia Wilson, Portia Cobb, Rhonda Gatlin-Hayes, Rosemary Ollison, Rosy Petri, Ruthie Joy, Sharon Kerry-Harlan, Sonji Yarborough Hunt, and Tanekeya Word.

Ain’t I a Woman? will be presented in the Museum’s State Street Gallery, Lobby, and The Shop, and be accompanied by robust educational programming organized by Charlotte Cummins, director of education and programs. An Opening Celebration takes place April 23, 2022, from 5-8 PM coordinated by Annik Dupaty, director of events and volunteers. Guests can enjoy artist performances from 6-7:30 PM, as well as a mix from DJ Femme Noir, and refreshments at a cash bar. Please use the MMoCA Lobby entrance at 227 State Street. The Wisconsin Triennial will be on view through Oct 9, 2022.