media release: Whereas, unlawful and violent leaders have taken control of our government, causing unimaginable deaths, trauma, destruction, and chaos throughout the world,

Be it therefore resolved, Wisconsin justice leaders will assemble at the Wisconsin Unity Summit to create an emergency strategic plan. This plan will guide statewide actions and help Wisconsin realize a united vision for peace, justice, sustainability, and democracy.

Sign up to receive updates, share information, rsvp, or sign on to the Wisconsin Unity Summit Invitation Letter(tinyurl.com/WI-Unity-Campaign-Invite) at this link: tinyurl.com/WI-Unity-Campaign-Sign-up

This Summit will be part one of the Wisconsin Unity Campaign. For more information call Building Unity at 608-630-3633.

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