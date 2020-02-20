press release: Join us at the Wisconsin V. 53206: Unpacking a Racialized System event where we will host a mock trial that incorporates various aspects of social justice as viewed through the legal system. Participate in this interactive event where we will be strategically working to unpack the details of a case. Following the mock trial we will have a discussion imagining a future where Black people are not disproportionately impacted by such a system and visions of reform. Black Cultural Center, Armory and Gymnasium (Red Gym). 6-8 p.m. Cost: FREE. Information: 262-2014, bcc@studentlife.wisc.edu