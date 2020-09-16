ONLINE: Wisconsin Veterans Chamber Muster

press release: During this time of social distancing and safer-at-home orders, the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce recognizes that our personal and professional relationships and networks are more important than ever for our business community's continued success. While we can't wait to welcome you to our next event in person, we're committed to continuing to support our member businesses and non-profit organizations. With that in mind, we are excited to host the first Veterans Chamber Virtual Muster. Grab a beverage of your choice at home and settle in for networking and conversation with other veterans and supporters. Register here.