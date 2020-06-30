RSVP for Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation Golf Outing

press release: The 16th annual Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation golf outing is scheduled for Monday, July 13, 2020. The event will take place at the beautiful course at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.

Registration includes green fees, a cart with GPS, range balls, tee gifts, lunch and a heavy hors d’oeuvres reception following golf.

Competitors will be divided into two separate divisions, allowing contestants the opportunity to compete with individuals in their own age group. Division one will be made up of contestants ages 65 and younger. Division two will be contestants ages 65 and older.

Winners in both divisions will receive prizes!

Sign-up today for $100 individual or $400 as a foursome. Early-bird registration ends June 10! After June 9, registration increases by $25 per person. Save today! Registration deadline: June 30, 2020. You may also register by contacting Jen Carlson at 608.575.2553 or email jennifer.carlson@ wvmfoundation.com

All proceeds from this event support the Museum's award-winning exhibits and programs. NOTE: In the event we have to postpone the event, our rain date is set for Monday, August 24th!