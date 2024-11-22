Wisconsin Veterans Museum Tour

media release: Join AARP Wisconsin for an unforgettable morning at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum followed by a delightful lunch at The Coopers Tavern!

Step into history and explore the remarkable stories of Wisconsin's veterans. Following a welcome by Director Christopher Kolakowski , a museum guide will lead us on a 50 minute curated tour of fascinating exhibits, showcasing the bravery and sacrifices of those who served. From interactive displays to personal artifacts, you'll gain a deeper appreciation for our veterans' contributions.

After the tour, we'll head to The Coopers Tavern, a cozy spot known for its delicious farm-to-table cuisine. Enjoy a relaxing lunch with a variety of mouth-watering dishes, all while sharing your thoughts and experiences from the museum tour.

The event is free and open to all, but advance registration is required for an accurate head count. The city of Madison State Street Capital Parking Garage (214 N. Carroll Street) is located in close proximity to the museum. Parking is $1.50 per hour and accepts Visa, Mastercard or cash. We look forward to sharing this enriching experience with you!