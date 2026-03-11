media release: ATTIC ANGEL OFFERS FREE CONTINUING EDUCATION FOR SENIORS

MADISON, WI - The Continuing Education Programs of Attic Angel Association are held Monday mornings at Attic

Angel Place, 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, WI. The programs are open to the public. Coffee is served at 10 a.m.

and the program begins at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge, and no reservation is required

“Wisconsin Virtual Academy” Dr. Sara Cutler, Executive Director of Wisconsin

Virtual Academy