Wisconsin Voices Against Reconciliation

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release:  Stand with Wisconsin Voices and ask that Senator Ron Johnson and Senator Tammy Baldwin vote NO on the Reconciliation Bill.

12 pm June 24 at MLK Entrance to the Wisconsin State Capitol

Politics & Activism
