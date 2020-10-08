ONLINE: Wisconsin Voter Jam

media release: Already voted? Need to vote? Join us to learn more about ways Wisconsinites are getting out the vote and how you can support fighting voter suppression through poll working and poll observing. We'll also introduce our Each one, Reach one campaign with ideas of how to support others to vote.

In celebration of democracy, we will have mini-concerts by Wisconsin bands Lady Cannon and Asumaya.

Come for the info 🗳️, stay for the music 🎸, and leave with a custom art concert poster! 🎨 (as long as you commit to a voting plan and/or reaching out to at least one person).

Register to vote now: https://myvote.wi.gov/

This event will focus on Wisconsin, but everyone is welcome.

This event is supported by Returned Peace Corps Volunteers (RPCVs) in Wisconsin in collaboration with the RPCV/W Racial Justice Initiative focused on fighting voter suppression.

Zoom Link: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/3867359825

Meeting ID: 386 735 9825

One tap mobile:

+13126266799,,3867359825# US (Chicago)

+19292056099,,3867359825# US (New York)