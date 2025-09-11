Wisconsin Voting Equipment Review Panel

2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, September 11, 2025 Only members of the VERP may participate in-person. Members of the public can attend virtually, via zoom.

Public Demonstration of Voting Equipment

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday, September 11, 2025

*Members of the public can attend in-person or virtually via zoom.

Both meetings can be observed virtually, via zoom. Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85067776071?pwd=brDK8q8ZViZbbeA35vxzEhI67dKDEY.1

Meeting ID: 850 6777 6071

Passcode: 956876

One tap mobile

+13126266799,,85067776071#,,,,*956876# US (Chicago)

+16465588656,,85067776071#,,,,*956876# US (New York)

The Public Demonstration can be observed virtually or in-person at the Wisconsin Elections Commission

201 West Washington Avenue, 2nd Floor

Madison, WI 53703

Both meetings pertain to the Election Systems and Software’s (ES&S) EVS 6.5.0.0 Voting System. This system is being tested and considered for certification by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The Wisconsin Voting Equipment Review Panel (VERP) will meet at the above time and place to view a demonstration of the system and provide feedback of the system which is included in the report presented to members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Direct participation in the Voting Equipment Review Panel meeting will be limited to Review Panel members. Members of the public can observe the meeting via Zoom.

Under Wis. Admin. Code § EL 7.02(2), the Commission may use a panel of local election officials and electors to assist in the review of the voting system. The WEC is asking the Voting Equipment Review Panel to serve this purpose. Input from the review panel will be made part of the staff recommendation to be submitted to the Commission for consideration.

The Public Demonstration of Voting Equipment is an opportunity for members of the public to observe how the system operates. Members of the public may attend virtually or in-person.