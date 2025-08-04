RSVP for Wisconsin Waters: Exploring their Geology and Ancient Stories

media release: 2025-2026 Friends of the UW Arboretum Luncheon Lectures

We are pleased to announce another fantastic roster of speakers this year! Luncheon Lectures filled up quickly, so register soon. Luncheon Lectures are held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Arboretum Visitor Center. A buffet lunch, provided by Blue Plate Catering, is followed by an educational presentation. Register online at foamadison.org or send a check payable to FOA to Friends of the Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, WI 53711. The cost of each Luncheon Lecture is $48. Registration closes 10 days before each event. The Friends of the Arboretum is a nonprofit organization that supports the missions of the UW Arboretum.

Thursday April 16, 2026: Wisconsin Waters: Exploring their Geology and Ancient Stories by Scott Spoolman, science writer and author. Registration closes 10 days before the event.

Explore Wisconsin waterways and learn about their ancient backstories. The placid rivers, waterfalls crashing over rock ledges near Lake Superior, the great Horicon Marsh, Madison’s own five lakes, and many other waterways all have fascinating stories to tell. Scott Spoolman will include readings from his book Wisconsin Waters: the Ancient History of Lakes, Rivers, and Waterfalls, along with samples from the travel guides that follow each story, helping attendees to plan their own explorations of these scenic sites.