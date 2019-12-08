Wisconsin Welcomes Refugees

press release: Madison Refugee Union will host a rally calling for increased refugee admissions and an end to the local banning of refugee resettlement at the Wisconsin state Capitol building on December 8, at 2PM. Madison Refugee Union members will share how recent changes by the Trump Administration are dividing families, affecting the refugee community, and how the public can fight back against these policies.

The Trump Administration has recently set the 2020 number for refugee admissions and it is by far the lowest in history. The administration has also declared a new executive order establishing unprecedented restrictions on resettlement. Politicians in states and counties across the country are now allowed to ban refugee resettlement in their communities.

These policies are dividing families. Extremely limited admissions numbers are keeping some family members trapped in refugee camps abroad while other family members have already resettled in the US. But Madison Refugee Union is fighting back! Madison Refugee Union are calling for the immediate passage of the GRACE Act - preventing any presidential administration from setting refugee admissions below 95,000 annually. Madison Refugee Union is also calling for a direct repeal of Executive Order 1388 - an end to the local banning of refugee resettlement.

Madison Refugee Union (MRU) is a grassroots advocacy and mutual aid organization located in Madison, Wisconsin. The groups' members are recently resettled refugees in the Madison area who feel passionately about advocating for refugee rights and giving back to their community. Come join us at the Wisconsin State Capitol on December 8 at 2PM as MRU members share how these policies have affected their lives and learn how you can help stop these new policies.