Keith Burrows, Nicole Bujewski & Kristin Mitchell
Lake City Books 107 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The Driftless area of Wisconsin is one of the best cheese making regions in the country. Meet the authors of "The Wisconsin Whey: Cheesemaking in the Driftless" as well as one of the cheesemakers featured in the book, and sample a variety of award-winning cheeses. Cheesemaker Andy Hatch from Uplands Cheese will be in attendance.
