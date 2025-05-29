Keith Burrows, Nicole Bujewski & Kristin Mitchell

Lake City Books 107 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Driftless area of Wisconsin is one of the best cheese making regions in the country. Meet the authors of "The Wisconsin Whey: Cheesemaking in the Driftless" as well as one of the cheesemakers featured in the book, and sample a variety of award-winning cheeses. Cheesemaker Andy Hatch from Uplands Cheese will be in attendance.

