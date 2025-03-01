"The Wisconsin Whey: Cheesemaking in the Driftless" Book Launch

media release: How do you spell cheese? W-I-S-C-O-N-S-I-N That’s because America’s Dairyland state, Wisconsin, is the top cheese producing state in the United States, creating more than 600 varieties of cheese! The Southwestern part of Wisconsin—known as the Driftless Region—produces some of the most celebrated of those cheeses. A forthcoming book by Little Creek Press celebrates “The Wisconsin Whey: Cheesemaking in the Driftless”.

The hardcover will profile a dozen of the cheese artisans who make the area’s award-winning and specialty cheeses, introduced in a foreword by celebrated Dairyland writer Jerry Apps, author of Cheese: The Making of a Wisconsin Tradition.

The Wisconsin Whey introduces master cheesemakers like Sid Cook of Carr Valley Cheese, who has crafted over fifty varieties and received more top awards than any other cheesemaker in North America. It also highlights Andy Hatch of Uplands Cheese, whose Pleasant Ridge Reserve, one of only two cheeses his company produces, has earned more accolades than any other single cheese in the U.S.

Traveling through western Wisconsin, from Shullsburg to Westby, the authors met cheesemakers representing diverse legacies and paths. Some are the fourth generation in their family business, while others entered the field just a decade ago. Among them are women breaking into a traditionally male-dominated industry, cheesemakers specializing in sheep, goat, or even buffalo milk, and artisans with backgrounds as varied as law, political campaigns, and wine marketing.

What ties this eclectic group of artisans together is their belief that much of the secret to Driftless cheese success is in the milk produced in the geographically unique area and their shared commitment to craftsmanship and quality. These artisans work long hours perfecting their cheeses and fostering an extraordinary sense of collaboration. Despite being competitors, these artisans openly support and celebrate each other’s successes, embodying a unique camaraderie rare in any industry.

TASTING EVENT PLANNED

To celebrate the book’s release, The Book Kitchen and Republic of Letters bookstore in Mineral Point, Wis., are hosting a special Cheese Tasting Book Release Event March 1, featuring six of the profiled artisans and their cheeses at Republic of Letters, Mineral Point, Wis. Registration is required. For event tickets, to pre-order your book or support the project: https://thebookkitchenmp.com/ the-wisconsin-whey/ .

Featured cheesemakers at the March 1st event include Brunkow Cheese, Uplands Cheese, Landmark Creamery, Cedar Grove Cheese, Capri Cheese, and Roelli Cheese Haus. The other cheesemakers will be featured at a reception on September 13, 2025.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Guided by Joe Burns, owner of Brunkow Cheese in Darlington, twelve cheesemakers were selected to be featured in celebrating Driftless cheesemaking. Award-winning Chicago-based food photographer Paul Strabbing captures their craft visually, while Judy Newman Coburn, a former business reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal, shares their stories.

This book was created through a collaboration of Driftless area businesses in Mineral Point, Wis., Nicole Bujewski, owner of The Book Kitchen, Keith Burrows, owner of the Republic of Letters, and Kristin Mitchell, owner of Little Creek Press. They came together to create The Wisconsin Whey to share the stories of area cheesemakers and celebrate their dedication to their craft and contributions to Wisconsin’s rich cheesemaking tradition in the Driftless.

The Wisconsin Whey: Cheesemaking in the Driftless (Hardcover Special Edition: $28, ISBN: 978-1-955656-90-0, 200 pages) will debut March 1, 2025. It is available for preorders now! Reserve a copy as soon as possible at littlecreekpress.com.