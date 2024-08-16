Wisconsin Wildlife Day

media release: Join a MacKenzie naturalist on a guided tour of the MacKenzie Wildlife Area to learn more about the animals that call this state home. As we explore and observe the animals, we will learn about their unique adaptations that help them survive in Wisconsin.

Please meet the naturalist in the Badger Den parking lot to begin the tour. The tours will be an hour long, with two sessions taking place. The first tour will begin promptly at 11 a.m., and the second will start at noon. The wildlife area has paved walking trails and is entirely outdoors, so please dress for the weather and bring plenty of water and sun protection.