Wisconsin Women Entrepreneurs Southcentral Expo

press release: Wisconsin Women Entrepreneurs Southcentral (WWE) is proud to announce its inaugural expo. Inspired by the once-in-four-years occurrence of an extra day on the calendar, the theme is LEAP: Leading-Empowering-Advancing-

P romoting. Proceeds from the expo will go to the YWCA Madison and their programs aimed at employment, education, and training for women, as well as Girls' Biz, a WWE program that empowers middle school girls to start and run their own business.

The expo showcases a vendor fair comprised of over 20 eclectic services and products provided and made by local women business owners. Themes of merchandise and services include mental and physical wellness products & services, natural skin care, life coaching, unique hand-crafted items, and more.

Educational workshops will be held throughout the day by both members and non-members of WWE. Subjects include choosing a reliable SEO company, downsizing, attracting customers & improving sales, lessons learned from “my hippie mom”, and how to “become the CEO of your life”.

Entertainment includes face painting for kids and food will also be available for purchase.

* Over 20 Vendors

* 8 Informational Booths

* 5 Educational Workshops

Wisconsin Women Entrepreneurs Southcentral empowers women entrepreneurs through inspiration, support and collaboration. Founded in 2008, WWE is open to all women who want to support, collaborate and inspire other women in business.

For EXPO information visit:

https://www.wwesouthcentral. org/event-3641719

https://www.facebook.com/ events/506143290250665/