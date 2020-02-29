Wisconsin Women Entrepreneurs Southcentral Expo
Monona United Methodist Church 606 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin
press release: Wisconsin Women Entrepreneurs Southcentral (WWE) is proud to announce its inaugural expo. Inspired by the once-in-four-years occurrence of an extra day on the calendar, the theme is LEAP: Leading-Empowering-Advancing-
P
The expo showcases a vendor fair comprised of over 20 eclectic services and products provided and made by local women business owners. Themes of merchandise and services include mental and physical wellness products & services, natural skin care, life coaching, unique hand-crafted items, and more.
Educational workshops will be held throughout the day by both members and non-members of WWE. Subjects include choosing a reliable SEO company, downsizing, attracting customers & improving sales, lessons learned from “my hippie mom”, and how to “become the CEO of your life”.
Entertainment includes face painting for kids and food will also be available for purchase.
* Over 20 Vendors
* 8 Informational Booths
* 5 Educational Workshops
Wisconsin Women Entrepreneurs Southcentral empowers women entrepreneurs through inspiration, support and collaboration. Founded in 2008, WWE is open to all women who want to support, collaborate and inspire other women in business.
For EXPO information visit:
https://www.wwesouthcentral.