Wisconsin WOMEN Reception

press release: Facilitator and motivational speaker Darcy Luoma will discuss balancing an effective life at work and on the home front Nov. 5 at the Wisconsin W•O•M•E•N (Women Opportunities Mentors Entrepreneurs Networking) reception in Madison.

Joining Luoma with reactions and insights into their own career paths as entrepreneurs will be Laura Gallagher, president and founder of The Creative Company, and Cindy Poiesz, founder and executive at Evolve Brands.

The reception, which is open to men and women, will begin 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Monona Terrace Convention Center, 1 John Nolen Dr, Madison, and is presented in concert with WARF Innovation Day. It is a precursor for the Wisconsin Early Stage Symposium, which will be held Nov. 6-7, also at Monona Terrace. The Early Stage Symposium and W•O•M•E•N events are produced by the Wisconsin Technology Council.

Admission is free for Early Stage Symposium attendees who register by 5 p.m. Nov. 4.

Attendees from the past two Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Wisconsin conferences receive a discounted rate of $25, students and returning veterans are $10 and general admission is $50. Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and dessert will be served. Click here for the W·O·M·E·N reception registration.

Sponsors of Wisconsin W•O•M•E•N are WARF, Perkins Coie and Promega. The conference will also feature:

More than 40 company presentations in two different segments and the “Investor Intros” speed-dating segment.

Keynote speakers Marques Ogden , entrepreneurial former NFL player with a rags-to-riches-to-rags-and- back story, and UW-Eau Claire graduate Jeff Schumacher , who founded California-based BCG Digital Ventures and now leads 55 Foundry, which will invest in and incubate young decentralized technology companies.

Panel discussions and educational seminars featuring leading entrepreneurs, investors and others tied to the tech sector.

“Office Hours,” offering the opportunity to meet with subject experts on a variety of topics in small discussion groups or one-on-one.

A Nov. 6 evening conference reception, two luncheons, two breakfasts and other networking opportunities, including an investors-only dinner.

Learn more and register at wisearlystage.com.