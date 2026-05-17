Wisconsin Women's Voices
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Join four Wisconsin women writers for a reading and conversation about poetry: Cathryn Cofell, Emilie Lindemann, Wendy Vardaman, and Lisa Vihos. Live event and Livestream: Thursday, July 9, 6 PM at Mystery to Me, Madison. Learn more and RSVP: https://mysterytomebooks.com/events/5402320260709
Part 2 of a two-part event; the first reading takes place Thursday, June 4, 6 PM.
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Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
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