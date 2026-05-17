Wisconsin Women's Voices

media release: Join four Wisconsin women writers for a reading and conversation about poetry: Cathryn Cofell, Emilie Lindemann, Wendy Vardaman, and Lisa Vihos. Live event and Livestream: Thursday, July 9, 6 PM at Mystery to Me, Madison. Learn more and RSVP: https://mysterytomebooks.com/events/5402320260709

Part 2 of a two-part event; the first reading takes place Thursday, June 4, 6 PM.