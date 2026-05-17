Wisconsin Women's Voices

media release: Join four Wisconsin women writers for a reading and conversation about poetry: P.R. Dyjak, C. Kubasta, Sarah Sadie, and Marnie Bullock Dresser. Live event and Livestream: Thursday, June 4, 6 PM at Mystery to Me, Madison. Learn more and RSVP: https://mysterytomebooks.com/events/5264420260604

Part 1 of a two-part event; the second reading takes place Thursday, July 9, 6 PM.