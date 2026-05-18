media release: On June 2, a group of Unions and labor advocacy organizations will host the Wisconsin Workers’ Forum for Governor, a moderated Q&A forum designed to allow working people the chance to ask questions to the candidates for governor. The Forum is open to the public and will be held at the First United Methodist Church from 6:30-8pm.

“We are really excited to host this Forum because often, candidates only pay lip service to unions and the issues that matter to workers,” said Colin Gillis, vice president of nursing at SEIU WI. “This event gives us workers the rare opportunity to ask questions and define the issues ourselves.”

Topics will include Act 10 and anti-union legislation, affordable health care, public education, AI and outsourcing, and more.

Participating Gubernatorial Candidates: Kelda Roys, David Crowley, Missy Hughes, Mandela Barnes, Francesca Hong, and Sara Rodriguez

* All major party candidates were invited to attend.

Sponsored by OPEIU 39, SEIU WI, AFT-WI, MTI, UE 1186, UFAS 223, TAA 3220, and Worker Justice Wisconsin (WJW)

Tuesday, June 2nd, 2026 from 6:30-8pm, First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Ave, Madison, WI 53703. Virtual Link provided through RSVP.

Members of the public can RSVP to guarantee a seat at THIS LINK: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSep3PtFXOM9BjPGdJJbFWYABotnM9AoBCXKXZFpWcD7PTn0zA/viewform