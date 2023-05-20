Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras with Madison Sympnony Orchestra

media release: Join the Madison Symphony Orchestra in a special end-of-year side-by-side concert in partnership with the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras (WYSO), conducted by MSO Associate Conductor Kyle Knox. The winner of WYSO’s 2023 Concerto Competition, cellist Katarina Kenney, will be featured. This single performance will take place on Saturday, May 20 at 7 pm in the Mead Witter Foundation Concert Hall at the University of Wisconsin Hamel Music Center.

Please note: there is very limited availability for this performance. Tickets are $10 for youth (under 19) and $20 for adults. Tickets are sold through UW–Madison Campus Arts Ticketing.