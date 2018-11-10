Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra

press release: Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras (WYSO) will present its first concert series of the season, the Evelyn Steenbock Fall Concerts, on November 10, 2018 and November 16, 2018.

WYSO orchestras will perform works from Stravinsky, Khachaturian, Newbold, and more. The Youth Orchestra concert will include a performance of Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations with special guest Joseph Johnson.

“Joseph Johnson is an extraordinary artist and person and it will be a treat for us all to hear and collaborate with someone of his stature,” Youth Orchestra Conductor Kyle Knox said.

Johnson has been heard throughout the world as a soloist, chamber musician and educator. Principal cellist of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra since the 2009-2010 season, he previously held the same position with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. He also serves as principal cellist of the Santa Fe Opera, and during the 2008-2009 season was acting principal cellist of the Honolulu Symphony Orchestra. Prior to his Milwaukee appointment, Johnson was a member of the Minnesota Orchestra cello section for 11 years.

"Youth Orchestra couldn't be more excited to present a program of all Russian music for our first concert of the season,” Knox said. “We will begin with a rarely performed gem by 20th-century composer Igor Stravinsky, followed by one of the great solo works in the cello repertoire, the Rococo Variations by Tchaikovsky. Finally, we will finish the evening with the mighty 4th Symphony by Tchaikovsky, one of the most famous orchestral works in history which features all sections of the orchestra.”

The November 10 concerts begin at 11:30 am in Mills Concert Hall, 455 N. Park Street, Madison, while the November 16 Youth Orchestra concert with special guest Joseph Johnson begins at 7:30 pm at the Middleton Performing Arts Center, 2100 Bristol Street, with a reception to follow.

WYSO students travel from communities throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois each weekend throughout the concert season to rehearse on the UW-Madison campus. Each orchestra performs three concerts per season, with additional performance opportunities available to students, including ensembles and chamber groups.

Concert admission is $10 for adults, and $5 for youth 18 and under, with tickets available at the door. Full concert repertoire is available at www.wysomusic.org. To learn more about Joseph Johnson, visit www.joecello.com.

Evelyn Steenbock Fall Concerts

Saturday, November 10, 2018, Mills Concert Hall

11:30 am Opus One & Sinfonietta

1:30 pm Harp Ensemble & Concert Orchestra

4:00 pm Percussion Ensemble & Philharmonia Orchestra

Friday, November 16, 2018, Middleton Performing Arts Center

7:30 pm Youth Orchestra, Reception to follow

With Guest Artist Joseph Johnson, cello