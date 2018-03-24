Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra

press release: The WYSO Percussion Ensemble is proudly partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Madison to present “Heal The Nations,” a WYSO Percussion Extravaganza. WYSO fans can expect a high-energy performance from the Percussion Ensemble, whose guest performers constitute a cultural kaleidoscope. Guests include steel pan virtuoso Liam Teague; pianist Angela Nohl Batterman; Drum Power; flamenco dancer Tania Tandias; UW Chinese Dancers; UW World Percussion Ensemble; WYSO Brass Choirs; WYSO Music Makers; and the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth 18 & under, and are available at the door 45 minutes prior to the concert.